Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.40

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.40 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.34). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.38), with a volume of 264,135 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £558.49 million and a P/E ratio of 31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 0.56 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($364,414.98).

Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

