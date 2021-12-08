Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.71

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.71 and traded as high as C$43.93. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.20, with a volume of 354,330 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.