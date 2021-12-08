Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $600.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.30 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

