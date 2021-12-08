Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.14. 1,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,249,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.