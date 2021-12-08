Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.33. Allot Communications shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 161,486 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $393.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

