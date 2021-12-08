Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

ALL stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,734. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. Allstate has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

