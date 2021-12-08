Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

