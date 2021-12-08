Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.