Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.86

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 747337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

