Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $365.08 million and $23.64 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00051774 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002858 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009186 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.