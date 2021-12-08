Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,962.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,871.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

