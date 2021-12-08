Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,955.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,871.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,744.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.