Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $440,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,871.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.