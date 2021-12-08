Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $8.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,951.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

