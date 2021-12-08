Alphr finance (ALPHR) One Day Volume Hits $33,150.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $472,201.40 and $33,150.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.63 or 0.08617093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,668.50 or 1.01070857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars.

