Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,295,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,600,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.