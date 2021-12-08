Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,425.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,422.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

