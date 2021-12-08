Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,425.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,422.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

