Ambire AdEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.16 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $84.35 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 145,177,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,734,616 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

