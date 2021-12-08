Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (NYSE:AMAM) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 15th

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Ambrx Biopharma’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

AMAM stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

