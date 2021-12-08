American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 2,306,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,690,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corp. is a startup company in the lithium-ion battery industry. It engages in the exploration of new primary resources of battery metals, in the development and commercialization of new technologies for the extraction of these battery metals from primary resources, and in the commercialization of an internally developed integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries for the recovery of battery metals.

