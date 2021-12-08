American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.32

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 9667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

