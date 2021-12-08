American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $11.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the lowest is $11.05 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $42.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.96 billion to $48.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.