American Express to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years. American Express has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

American Express stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 3,959,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,498. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

