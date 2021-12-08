American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOUT opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $305.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

