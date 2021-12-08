American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 125,923 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

