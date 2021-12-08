American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 3.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

