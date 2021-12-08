American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AWK. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

