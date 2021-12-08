American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $160,011.50 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

