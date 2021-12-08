Americold Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 237.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.