AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 17.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned about 0.11% of AMETEK worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

AME traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. 5,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

