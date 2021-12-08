Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.23. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.76. 46,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amgen by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Amgen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 116.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

