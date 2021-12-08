Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.73.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.