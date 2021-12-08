Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

