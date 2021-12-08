Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

