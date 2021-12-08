Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

