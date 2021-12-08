Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $213.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.56. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

