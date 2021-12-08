AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 101,520 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,520 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.68% of PetIQ worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 321,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. The firm has a market cap of $680.80 million, a PE ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

