AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 1,675 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

