AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,817. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

