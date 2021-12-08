AMI Asset Management Corp Has $65.29 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $65,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $103.06. 4,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

