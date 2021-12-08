AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.18% of CONMED worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 142.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $12,968,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.24. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,580. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $97.95 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.