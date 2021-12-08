AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tobam boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.49. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

