AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $543.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.