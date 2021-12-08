AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 107,389 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.22% of Danimer Scientific worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.