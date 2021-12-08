AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,205 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $650.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $635.31 and its 200 day moving average is $613.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

