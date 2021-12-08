Amon Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $1,300.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00219914 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

