AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3,574.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

