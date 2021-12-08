AMP Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $1.28 (ASX:AMPPA)

AMP Ltd (ASX:AMPPA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.2755 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 12th.

