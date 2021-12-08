Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 27.9% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $239.57 million and $7.33 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 294,466,426 coins and its circulating supply is 247,481,804 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

