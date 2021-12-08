Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Down 0.1%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 277,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 152,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.